SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (FEZ) Stake Lessened by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,986.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of FEZ opened at $39.29 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $37.63 and a 52-week high of $44.23.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

