SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 54.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,559 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28,671.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 752,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 750,335 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 35,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 101.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 508,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,829,000 after acquiring an additional 255,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $306,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $253.10 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $215.73 and a 52-week high of $265.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a $0.3179 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

