SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) Stake Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 31.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,021 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 14,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 270,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 58,379 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 848,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,815,000 after acquiring an additional 109,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 268,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 27,448 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $53.40 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $54.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

