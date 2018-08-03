S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Position Trimmed by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. reduced its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.06% of S&P Global worth $32,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in S&P Global by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,722,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,416,000 after buying an additional 703,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,614,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,556,522,000 after buying an additional 536,165 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $69,945,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,378,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,030,000 after buying an additional 362,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,414,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,205,000 after acquiring an additional 288,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $186.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.93.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $197.28 on Friday. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $147.07 and a 1 year high of $217.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 333.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.75, for a total value of $791,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,852,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.93, for a total transaction of $381,256.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,042.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,174 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

