Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $811,000 in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 790 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,262.5% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Monday, July 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,306.00 to $1,415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,430.00 price target (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.51.

Shares of Alphabet Inc Class A stock opened at $1,241.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $918.60 and a 1 year high of $1,291.44. The firm has a market cap of $856.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet Inc Class A

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

