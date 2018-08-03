Southwestern Energy (SWN) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $4.90. Southwestern Energy shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 27153094 shares.

The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.85 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.30 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 2,836.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 86.6% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 39,088 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 18,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

