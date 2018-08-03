Southwestern Energy (SWN) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.17

News headlines about Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Southwestern Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the energy company an impact score of 49.0622536359923 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

Southwestern Energy traded up $0.25, hitting $5.15, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,012,624. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

