Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) SVP Sells $286,498.50 in Stock

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) SVP Mark R. Shaw sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $286,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,709.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Southwest Airlines opened at $56.69 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $49.76 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,775 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 11,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,724 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the airline’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the airline’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Stephens set a $69.00 price objective on Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

