South State (SSB) Downgraded by FIG Partners to Market Perform

FIG Partners lowered shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. FIG Partners also issued estimates for South State’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SSB. Brean Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of South State in a report on Thursday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered South State from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised South State from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered South State from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.60.

South State traded down $0.90, hitting $83.10, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. South State has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. South State’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that South State will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. South State’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

In other news, President John F. Windley sold 7,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $647,856.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 28,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $29,681.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,212 shares of company stock worth $1,531,040 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in South State in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,858,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in South State by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after buying an additional 144,787 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in South State by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 491,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,956,000 after buying an additional 125,762 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in South State by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 780,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after buying an additional 99,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in South State by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 601,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,332,000 after buying an additional 86,515 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

