Source Energy Services (SHLE) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 40.71% from the company’s previous close.

SHLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Source Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on Source Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Source Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Source Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.78.

Shares of Source Energy Services stock opened at C$5.33 on Wednesday. Source Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$4.40 and a twelve month high of C$9.88.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand primarily to the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

