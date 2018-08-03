Sony (SNE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sony (NYSE:SNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Sony’s first-quarter fiscal 2018 adjusted earnings trumped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 37.9%, backed by solid top-line growth. Sony has undertaken a number of measures in its Branded Product Business to ensure robust growth. Increase in media networks and television productions sales as well as insurance premium revenues are expected to stoke growth of Pictures and Financial Services segment, respectively. PlayStation, the company’s flagship gaming product, is acting as a solid growth catalyst for the past few quarters. However, decline in smartphone sales and sustained weaknesses in semiconductors market are likely to thwart the long-term growth. Increase in price of key components, stiff competition in multiple product lines and adverse foreign currency translations also remain major headwinds.”

Get Sony alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.29 price target on shares of Sony in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

Sony traded down $0.16, reaching $55.12, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 20,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.44. Sony has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $55.50.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1,953.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,882.28 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $62.70 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Sony will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 153,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 102,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sony (SNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.