Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Share Price

Media stories about Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tower Semiconductor earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.6902158910972 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $31.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.51. 5,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,625. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

