Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) Stock Price

News articles about Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 48.1319507235883 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

EVN stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,807. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $13.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.0541 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%.

