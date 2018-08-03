Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Stock Price

News stories about Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 45.531617483331 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment traded down $0.32, reaching $49.19, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 20,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,873. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.40. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $37.85 and a one year high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.57 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $97,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen M. King sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $3,298,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,700 shares of company stock worth $5,342,650. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

