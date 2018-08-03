Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact TEGNA (TGNA) Stock Price

Media stories about TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TEGNA earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.5530147198718 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TEGNA in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Argus dropped their price objective on TEGNA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Shares of TGNA stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $10.91. 34,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,284. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. analysts expect that TEGNA will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

