Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact PowerSecure International (POWR) Share Price

Media coverage about PowerSecure International (NYSE:POWR) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PowerSecure International earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the industrial goods maker an impact score of 45.3641484839842 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of PowerSecure International opened at $18.76 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. PowerSecure International has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $18.78.

About PowerSecure International

PowerSecure International, Inc is a provider of products and services to electric utilities and to their commercial, institutional and industrial customers. The Company operates through four segments: Distributed Generation, Solar Energy, Utility Infrastructure and Energy Efficiency. Its Distributed Generation segment manufactures, installs and operates electric generation equipment on site at a facility where the power is used, including commercial, institutional and industrial operations.

