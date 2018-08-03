Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Share Price

News articles about Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sabra Health Care REIT earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.0582359900478 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT opened at $21.63 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $166.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

As of March 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 515 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 380 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 89 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), five assets held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 21 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 15 other loans), 13 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

