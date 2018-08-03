Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect European Equity Fund, Inc. Common Stock (EEA) Stock Price

Media stories about European Equity Fund, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:EEA) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. European Equity Fund, Inc. Common Stock earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2082525455262 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:EEA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.49. 16,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,576. European Equity Fund, Inc. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

Get European Equity Fund Inc. Common Stock alerts:

European Equity Fund, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

There is no company description available for The European Equity Fund Inc

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for European Equity Fund Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Equity Fund Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.