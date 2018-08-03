Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Radius Health (RDUS) Share Price

Media headlines about Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Radius Health earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.5154469794935 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Radius Health traded up $0.80, hitting $23.31, on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,195. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.04. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 706.11% and a negative return on equity of 108.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. research analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,756,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,110,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,866,423.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,240,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,300,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,325,651.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,885,100. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat breast cancer.

