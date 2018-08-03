Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) Share Price

Media headlines about First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Financial Bankshares earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 47.6461393250077 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

First Financial Bankshares opened at $58.40 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $58.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.27.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 37.86%. The company had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut First Financial Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald N. Giddiens sold 1,465 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $78,099.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,747 shares in the company, valued at $732,852.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

