Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH (ABDC) Share Price

Headlines about ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH (NASDAQ:ABDC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 45.7149643392658 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ:ABDC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 60,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.58. ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $11.79.

Get ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH alerts:

ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH (NASDAQ:ABDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 million. ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH had a negative net margin of 51.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. research analysts forecast that ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

In related news, Director Edward Grebow purchased 5,000 shares of ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $32,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and a regulated investment company. It provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies, which are companies having annual earnings, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of between $5 million and $15 million, and/or revenues of between $10 million and $100 million.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALCENTRA Cap Co/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.