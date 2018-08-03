Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Stage Stores (SSI) Share Price

Headlines about Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Stage Stores earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 48.2832694220129 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSI shares. TheStreet cut Stage Stores from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Stage Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th.

Shares of Stage Stores traded down $0.12, reaching $2.03, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 260,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,547. Stage Stores has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $59.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $344.23 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Stage Stores will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Stage Stores

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

