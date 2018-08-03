Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Nutrien (NTR) Share Price

Press coverage about Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nutrien earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.0778074311929 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE NTR opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.07. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $58.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Nutrien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.93.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

