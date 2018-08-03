Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Stock Price

Headlines about Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Neurocrine Biosciences earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 47.9149817879059 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NBIX. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.79.

Shares of NBIX opened at $115.69 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $47.24 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.41 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 11.06, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1428.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $415,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,115.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total value of $984,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,313 shares of company stock valued at $15,156,878. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.