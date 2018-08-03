Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect HMS (HMSY) Share Price

News coverage about HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. HMS earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 48.3590673956391 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get HMS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY traded up $4.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 46,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,319. HMS has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. HMS had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. research analysts forecast that HMS will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HMSY shares. TheStreet raised shares of HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

In related news, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 69,818 shares of HMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $1,679,122.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 181,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,362,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.