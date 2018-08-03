Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Curis (CRIS) Stock Price

Headlines about Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Curis earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.9841893642132 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Shares of Curis traded down $0.27, reaching $1.67, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,168,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,949. Curis has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Curis had a negative return on equity of 247.46% and a negative net margin of 472.13%. research analysts anticipate that Curis will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Curis to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

