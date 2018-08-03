Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Share Price

News coverage about Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) has been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tempur Sealy International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 48.1735797476194 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of NYSE TPX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,649. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.54. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $669.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.93 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 120.57%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPX. ValuEngine upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 688,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,720,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

