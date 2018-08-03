Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) Share Price

Media headlines about Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Energy Transfer Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.0783660081647 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.
Energy Transfer Partners opened at $24.18 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. Energy Transfer Partners has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. Energy Transfer Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.89%.
ETP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.18.
Energy Transfer Partners Company Profile
Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. engages in the natural gas midstream, and intrastate transportation and storage businesses in the United States. The company's Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment transports natural gas from various natural gas producing areas through connections with other pipeline systems, as well as through its ET Fuel System and HPL System.
