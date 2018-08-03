Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) Share Price

Media headlines about BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BioXcel Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.9026490503815 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTAI. HC Wainwright began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

BioXcel Therapeutics traded down $0.59, hitting $10.18, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company had a trading volume of 381 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,789. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.