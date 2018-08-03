Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect TELUS (TU) Share Price

Press coverage about TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TELUS earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 47.2416466844451 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of TU opened at $36.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81. TELUS has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. analysts expect that TELUS will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TU shares. CIBC lowered shares of TELUS from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners set a $52.00 price objective on shares of TELUS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TELUS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.