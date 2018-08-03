Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect National Retail Properties (NNN) Share Price

News stories about National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. National Retail Properties earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.3990528590007 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $45.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.28.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.26). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NNN. Capital One Financial cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In related news, insider Julian E. Whitehurst sold 25,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $1,023,746.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,533 shares in the company, valued at $14,167,990.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $932,488.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,666 shares of company stock worth $3,003,168. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned 2,800 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.1 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

