Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Share Price

Media coverage about Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Spirit Airlines earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.7013259094827 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

SAVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Bank of America set a $62.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.73. 2,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,099. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Spirit Airlines had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $851.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.