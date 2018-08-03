Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Novan (NOVN) Stock Price

Media stories about Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Novan earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.4596048131615 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Novan stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.01. Novan has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $7.33.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter. Novan had a negative return on equity of 471.14% and a negative net margin of 1,142.38%. analysts predict that Novan will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOVN. JMP Securities set a $14.00 price target on Novan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Novan in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Novan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

