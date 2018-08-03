Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Multi-Color (LABL) Share Price

News coverage about Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Multi-Color earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 45.5081800474164 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LABL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Multi-Color from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

LABL traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,417. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Multi-Color has a 1 year low of $61.45 and a 1 year high of $89.70.

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $449.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.99 million. Multi-Color had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Multi-Color will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Multi-Color’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

In other Multi-Color news, insider Nigel A. Vinecombe sold 17,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,230,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon E. Birkett sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $930,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,500 shares of company stock worth $4,430,474. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

About Multi-Color

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions in the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; cut and stack labels, such as peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films, as well as scratch-off coupons and static-clings; and roll fed labels.

