Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Constellium (CSTM) Share Price

Media stories about Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Constellium earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.9861529914475 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $16.00 price target on Constellium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Constellium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Constellium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Constellium from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellium from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Constellium traded down $0.13, reaching $12.47, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,371. Constellium has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.55.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

