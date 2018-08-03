Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Arconic (ARNC) Stock Price

News headlines about Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Arconic earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.2399581767265 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Arconic alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Arconic from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.92.

Shares of Arconic opened at $21.07 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Arconic’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

In other Arconic news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott bought 544,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $9,770,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,293,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,870,362. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.