Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Deere & Company (DE) Stock Price

Media stories about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Deere & Company earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.2080463394391 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $142.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $112.87 and a 1 year high of $175.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.19). Deere & Company had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. OTR Global cut shares of Deere & Company to a “$139.21” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.70.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

