Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Deutsche Strategic Income Trust (KST) Share Price

News coverage about Deutsche Strategic Income Trust (NYSE:KST) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Deutsche Strategic Income Trust earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 45.956324644362 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Deutsche Strategic Income Trust traded down $0.01, hitting $12.42, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199. Deutsche Strategic Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $12.66.

Get Deutsche Strategic Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th were given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%.

There is no company description available for DWS Strategic Income Trust.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Strategic Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Strategic Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.