Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX) Share Price

News stories about AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AzurRx BioPharma earned a daily sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.3570340357833 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of AZRX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 15,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,174. AzurRx BioPharma has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

Get AzurRx BioPharma alerts:

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). research analysts forecast that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised AzurRx BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on AzurRx BioPharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.