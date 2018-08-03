Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CBS Co. Common Stock (CBS) Stock Price

Headlines about CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) have trended somewhat negative on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CBS Co. Common Stock earned a daily sentiment score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the media conglomerate an impact score of 43.7382374779317 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE CBS opened at $52.72 on Friday. CBS Co. Common Stock has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. CBS Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 77.15%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. CBS Co. Common Stock’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that CBS Co. Common Stock will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. CBS Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CBS Co. Common Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Cowen lowered shares of CBS Co. Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.95.

In other CBS Co. Common Stock news, CEO Leslie Moonves sold 75,000 shares of CBS Co. Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $3,864,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,552,462.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 15,679 shares of CBS Co. Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $894,800.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 327,067 shares of company stock valued at $17,823,897. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

