Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) Share Price

News coverage about Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fennec Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.7161594470545 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,715. The company has a market cap of $175.54 million, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of -0.36. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $14.99.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. sell-side analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

