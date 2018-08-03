Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) will post sales of $54.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.73 million and the highest is $56.10 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted sales of $18.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 196.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year sales of $198.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.40 million to $201.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $291.02 million per share, with estimates ranging from $284.00 million to $297.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 252.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE SOI traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.74. 910,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,935. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.61 million, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $80,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Zartler bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,489,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 500,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 109,815 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 554,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,205,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

