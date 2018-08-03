Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.31 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Solaredge Technologies traded down $7.85, hitting $48.45, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 5,559,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,881. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of -0.43. Solaredge Technologies has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $70.74.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $64.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Friday. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.83.

In other news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 59,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $4,077,923.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,529,230.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $1,195,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 364,456 shares in the company, valued at $18,149,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,784 shares of company stock worth $13,812,680. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

