Societe Generale (GLE) Given a €48.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Societe Generale (EPA:GLE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Societe Generale and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Societe Generale and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Societe Generale and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Societe Generale and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Societe Generale and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Societe Generale has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €44.67 ($52.56).

Get Societe Generale alerts:

Shares of Societe Generale traded up €0.42 ($0.49), reaching €45.19 ($53.16), during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 7,380,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. Societe Generale has a 52-week low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 52-week high of €52.26 ($61.48).

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and corporate and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Societe Generale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societe Generale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.