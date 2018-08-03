Societe Generale Analysts Give Sanofi (SAN) a €90.00 Price Target

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €90.00 ($105.88) target price from stock analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €77.94 ($91.70).

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at €66.17 ($77.85) on Wednesday. Sanofi has a one year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a one year high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulator and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.