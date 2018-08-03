Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) has trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Smith Micro Software earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the software maker an impact score of 48.1129787490714 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

SMSI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. 167,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,699. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

