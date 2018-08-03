Smith Asset Management Group LP Takes $10.49 Million Position in WEX Inc (WEX)

Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 55,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,488,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned approximately 0.13% of WEX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in WEX by 35.7% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in WEX by 19.9% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in WEX during the second quarter valued at about $34,029,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEX during the second quarter valued at about $572,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WEX from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on WEX to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.85.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $188.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.79. WEX Inc has a 52-week low of $101.14 and a 52-week high of $198.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $370.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.21 million. WEX had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

