Smith Asset Management Group LP Cuts Holdings in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lessened its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 58.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 126,807 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $26,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 429,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,741,000 after acquiring an additional 44,786 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $347.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $249.17 and a 12 month high of $388.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. Biogen had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 25.35 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $318.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Mizuho set a $433.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $384.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.61.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

See Also: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.