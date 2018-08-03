Smith Asset Management Group LP Buys New Stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC)

Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 126,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned approximately 0.17% of Evertec as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evertec by 99.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,373 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evertec in the first quarter worth $25,681,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evertec by 22.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,306,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,354,000 after acquiring an additional 235,335 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evertec in the second quarter worth $21,616,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Evertec by 66.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 840,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,742,000 after acquiring an additional 337,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Evertec stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.19. Evertec Inc has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 64.95% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Evertec Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evertec in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine lowered Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Evertec from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Evertec from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Evertec from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Evertec Profile

EVERTEC, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services – Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions.

