Smart & Final Stores (SFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Smart & Final Stores, Inc. is a value-oriented food and everyday staples retailer that serves household and business customers. It operates grocery and foodservice stores under the Smart & Final, Smart & Final Extra! and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice banners in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho. The Company’s stores offer various products, including basic grocery, produce, dairy, meat, beverage, foodservice, packaging, and janitorial items. Smart & Final Stores, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

Get Smart & Final Stores alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SFS. Credit Suisse Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of Smart & Final Stores and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Smart & Final Stores from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Smart & Final Stores from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smart & Final Stores from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Smart & Final Stores from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Shares of Smart & Final Stores traded down $0.13, hitting $5.72, on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 13,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,591. The stock has a market cap of $432.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Smart & Final Stores has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Smart & Final Stores had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 5.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Smart & Final Stores will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Smart & Final Stores during the first quarter worth $111,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Smart & Final Stores during the second quarter worth $168,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Smart & Final Stores during the second quarter worth $257,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Smart & Final Stores by 33.0% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 54,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Smart & Final Stores by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the period.

Smart & Final Stores Company Profile

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final, and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice. The company operates non-membership warehouse-style grocery stores under the Smart & Final banner in California, Arizona, and Nevada, as well as under the Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice banner in Washington, Oregon, Northern California, Idaho, Nevada, Montana, and Utah.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart & Final Stores (SFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart & Final Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart & Final Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.